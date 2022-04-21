Trey Songz Facing $5 Million Settlement For Allegedly Exposing Woman’s Breast At A 2013 Party

Another sexual assault case involving Trey Songz—born Tremaine Neverson—has been brought to light. A fourth woman, Megan Johnson, has come forward claiming that the disgraced R&B singer approached her at a party in August 2013 and exposed her breast.

In court documents obtained by TMZ, it states that Neverson “sexually assaulted and battered Ms. Johnson with a reckless disregard for her safety.” The two were at a party held at the Foxwoods Resort Casino in Mashantucket, CT.

The document also states that Johnson was having a friend take a photo of her, but as that was happening, Neverson approached her from behind and exposed her bare breast from her bikini top. “Ms. Johnson immediately pulled her top back on preparing herself for another assault. With intended premeditation, [Neverson] further terrorized and humiliated Ms. Johnson with [the] degrading chant, ‘Titties in the Open.’”

His alleged actions, in turn, resulted in long-term severe emotional distress for Johnson and self-harm. Neverson’s recently dropped sexual assault case in Las Vegas triggered her to take legal action.

She is being represented by Ariel Mitchell and George Vrabeck, who are also representing Dylan Gonzalez, Jauhara Jeffries, and another woman who has chosen to remain anonymous—all of whom have made separate sexual assault allegations against Neverson.

In Johnson’s case, she’s requesting $5 million to settle out of court and Neverson has until May 5 to respond.

Recently, Neverson was called out by prominent male figures in the music and entertainment industry. Below, podcast host Rory Farrell claims to know nearly 20 more women who all have experiences similar to that of the aforementioned accusers. Farrell also considered the singer to be “the scum of the f**king Earth” and believes if there were to be a docuseries on Trey Songz in the same vein as Surviving R. Kelly, it’d be worse.