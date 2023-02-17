Trick Daddy Calls Uncle Murda “#1 Clown” For Annual “Rap Up”

Trick Daddy had some words for Uncle Murda and his annual “Rap Up” tracks. The 48-year-old called the G-Unit rapper a clown for consciously attempting to go viral.

“And I’mma tell y’all somethin’ right now,” the Miami rapper said during the Thursday (Feb. 16) episode of his cooking show I Got My Pots at around the 14-minute mark. “Viral is something that you do accidentally. Anybody that tries to go viral, you are considered, to me, as a clown. You’re a joke. You’re a fool. You’re a gimmick. You’re a fraud. You catfish. Viral is something that is supposed to happen accidentally unless you’re a content creator, unless you’re an actor, unless you a clown that do magic tricks.”

He then turned his attention to the Brooklyn rapper, calling him “the #1 clown for the last five years.” The Miami native went into a rant about how the 42-year-old observes the difficult things people go through, makes note of them, and puts those events into songs because he “got nothing else to do.”

“You mention the dead. You mention victims. You mention everybody. You mention people’s money, wives, children. You’re disrespectful and that’s clown sh*t.” The “Take It To Da House” rapper then revealed the origin of his ire, stemming from when he was mentioned in Murda’s “Rap Up 2021.”

“You said my name and I didn’t say nothing about it because I didn’t want this to be about me. It’s not about me. This is about everybody that feel like they don’t have the voice to say something to you. I’m gon’ say something to you and I stand on what I said.”

He then walks from behind the counter to get closer to the camera and says, “And I’m not worrying about nothing that you possibly-let me come from around here-I’m not worrying about no backlash off nothing I say to you, boy. […] You want to make some money? Find you something else to do. Don’t take people’s misfortunes, people’s downsides, the things that happen in people’s lives, and make a song off of it every year.”

Uncle Murda’s lines for Trick Daddy were in reference to his comments about Beyoncé inability able to sing. “Trick Daddy said Beyoncé can’t sing, that ni**a bugged / He a coke head that’s why we tell kids say no to drugs,” Murda rapped around the five-minute mark.