Eve & Trina Sizzle London And Miami Stages For First ‘Verzuz’ Female Rap Face-Off

Last night (June 16), the latest Verzuz celebration event went down, as Trina joined Eve for the celebratory battle, with each rapstress pulling out their biggest hit records and fan-favorites for the viewers to rock out to. Trina, who broadcasted live from Miami’s popular LIV Nightclub, displayed her hometown pride throughout the night as she performed before an actual audience. Meanwhile, Eve, who appeared virtually from an undisclosed location in London, held things down sans a crowd, channeling her energy with explosive sets that sent fans into a frenzy.

For the first 15 minutes of the first female rap artists pairing, DJ Nasty held down the 1s and 2s live from Trina’s location. Prior to the ladies’ introductions, Verzuz cued a Tupac Shakur tribute video in honor of the late hip-hop icon’s 50th birthday. Viewers were encouraged to donate to the Tupac Shakur Foundation in order to continue Pac’s family’s mission of uplifting mental wellness, social justice, creative arts, and prison reform.

Shortly after, Trina set the tone and fired off with her first track with Eve responding in turn with a heat missile of her own. Throwing down the gauntlet, Trina launched into her 2000 debut, “Da Baddest Bi**h,” the Trick Daddy-assisted lead single from her debut album, as her first selection of the night, with Eve digging into the archives and pulling out “Tambourine,” a Swizz Beatz production that set dancefloors ablaze in 2007. From there, each artist took turns performing key songs from their catalogs while sharing pleasantries, both complimenting each other’s accomplishments and impact as women within the hip-hop industry. Trina, who was also rumored to have initially been angling for a Verzuz matchup with Lil Kim, set the record straight, insisting that being paired with Eve was most appropriate given their similar career trajectories and the love and goodwill shared between the two. “I wouldn’t have wanted to do this with nobody else than my sister, Eve,” Trina said. “We’ve been knowing each other for over 20 years. We always showed love, we always supported each other, we always held each other down.” As the ladies breezed through each round without a break or intermission, the “Diamond Princess” and “Pitbull in a Skirt” both showed up and showed out in what proved to be one of the more empowering Verzuz to date.

With background dancers on deck, Trina leaned fully into her reputation for lyrical raunch during the proceedings, pulling out classics like “B R Right,” “Pull Over,” “One Minute Man,” as well as lady-friendly anthems “Single Again” and “Here We Go,” to balance out the mix. For her part, Eve harkened back to her days as a certified rhyme animal, revisiting multiple collaborations with her Ruff Ryders brethren and delving into signature numbers like “What Y’all Want,” “Gotta Man,” and “Love Is Blind,” displaying the style and grace that powered her crossover turn at the height of her career. The lone guest star to make a cameo on this particular Verzuz was Trick Daddy, who helped Trina bring the house down with their timeless duet, “Nann Ni**a,” her final selection of the night, Eve responded by reminding everyone of the greatness we were witnessing with her own sendoff salvo, “Who’s That Girl,” capping off a festive night involving two of the most influential women in the rap game thus far.

With Trina giving fans a bonus with a debut performance of her brand new single “Receipts,” which dropped earlier the same day (June 16), and Eve bopping along to the music, the evening was a full-circle moment for both artists, with the fans being the biggest winners when all was said and done.

See the round-by-round tracks, along with Tidal’s Verzuz playlist below:

Round 1: Trina feat. Trick Daddy’s “Da Baddest B—h” vs. Eve’s “Tambourine”

Round 2: Webbie feat. Trina’s “Bad B—h (Remix)” vs. Eve feat. Nokio the N-Tity’s “What Y’all Want (Remix)”

Round 3: Trina’s “Pull Over” vs. DJ Clue feat. DMX, Drag-On, Eve, Jadakiss & Styles P’s “Ruff Ryders’ Anthem (Remix)”

Round 4: Silkk the Shocker feat. Trina’s “That’s Cool” vs. Eve’s “Let’s Talk About”

Round 5: Trina’s “Single Again” vs. Missy Elliott feat. Eve, Nas, Lil’ Mo & Q-Tip’s “Hot Boyz (Remix)”

Round 6: Missy Elliott feat. Ludacris & Trina’s “One Minute Man (Video Remix)” vs. Eve feat. DMX, Drag-On & The Lox’s “Scenario 2000”

Round 7: Trina feat. Ludacris’ “B R Right” vs. The Roots feat. Eve & Erykah Badu’s “You Got Me”

Round 8: Trina feat. Monica’s “Always” vs. Eve’s “Love Is Blind”

Round 9: Trina feat. Kelly Rowland’s “Here We Go” vs. Eve feat. Gwen Stefani’s “Let Me Blow Ya Mind”

Round 10: Yo Gotti feat. Trina, Nicki Minaj & Gucci Mane’s “5 Star” vs. City High feat. Eve’s “Caramel (Remix)”

Round 11: Chingy’s “Right Thurr (Remix) feat. Trina & Jermaine Dupri vs. Eve’s “Gotta Man”

Round 12: Trina’s “F—k Boy” vs. Eve’s “Satisfaction”

Round 13: Trick Daddy feat. Trina & Slip-N-Slide Express’ “Take it to Da House” vs. Eve’s “Give It To You”

Round 14: Trina feat. Killer Mike’s “Look Back at Me” vs. Eve feat. Drag-On & Swizz Beatz’ “Got What You Need”

Round 15: Trick Daddy feat. Trina’s “Shut Up” vs. Mary J. Blige feat. Eve’s “Not Today”

Round 16: Latto feat. Trina & Saweetie’s “Bi**h From Da Souf (Remix)” vs. Kelly Rowland feat. Eve’s “Bump This”

Round 17: Trina feat. Rick Ross’ “Told Y’all” vs. Amerie feat. Eve’s “1 Thing (Remix)”

Round 18: Trina’s “Red Bottoms” vs. Eve feat. Alicia Keys’s “Gangsta Lovin’”

Round 19: Trina feat. Lil Wayne’s “Don’t Trip” vs. Missy Elliott feat. Eve’s “4 My People”

Round 20: Trick Daddy feat. Trina’s “Nann Ni**a” vs. Eve’s “Who’s That Girl?”