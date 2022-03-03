Trippie Redd Announces $30 Million Record Deal

Trippie Redd has signed a new $30 million deal with his record label, 10K Projects, news the rapper recently shared via social media. “Just signed to @elliot for 30million,” Trippie wrote. “Now it’s time to start droping ALLTY5 Songs.”

The “Elliot” Trippie is referring to is Elliot Grainge, son of Universal Music Group CEO/Chairman Lucian Grainge and the founder of 10K Projects, the label that signed him a few years back. Trippie noted that the $30 million is “just the label bag” and doesn’t account for profits from touring, merch, or sponsorships.

He also revealed that he makes at least $250,000 for concert appearances in an additional post, a figure he says can go as high as $400,000. “250k – 400k each show that I’m booked for I feel grown need a mustache ? for all bookings hit @unnecessaryballing ?”

Trippie Redd has proven himself to be a hot commodity, as his last album, Trip at Knight debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart, with 81,000 equivalent units moved in its first week. His forthcoming album, A Love Letter To You 5, is expected to drop sometime this year. He is currently on the road for his “Trip At Knight Tour,” which kicked off in 2021 and runs through July.