Handwritten Tupac Poem Up For $95,000 Bid

Tupac was an indelible talent, and even 25 years after his tragic death, fans are still aiming to be the owners of his timeless prized possessions.

Moments In Time, one of the country’s largest autograph dealers, placed a handwritten poem by the late rapper up for auction at a steep $95,000 price tag.

Dedicated to his former muse, Simi, the poem titled “All Eye Was Lookin 4” references biblical characters Samson and Delilah along with star-crossed lovers Romeo and Juliet.

Pac writes, “4 yearz.I wanted peace of mind I dreamed I was in love/ I prayed 4 someone I could care 4, someone 2 love a thug/ I tried 2 heal my [loneliness] but one night standz were not the cure/ then I came across a woman who was all I was lookin 4.”

Dated Aug. 26, 1995, the poem was signed “4 Simi from the heart of 2Pac” and was previously housed in a private collection. His last studio album before his death, All Eyez On Me, arrived months later on Feb. 13, 1996.

Earlier this year on Pac’s 50th birthday, Jada Pinkett Smith shared another handwritten poem for Pac called “Lost Soulz.” She wrote in a caption of her reading the unpublished work, “Let’s remember him for that which we loved most … his way with words.”

Most already know of the “Jada (4 Jada)” poem from his poetry book, The Rose That Grew From Concrete.

Listen to the reading of “Lost Soulz” below.