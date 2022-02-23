Bravado Releases Exclusive Collection For New Tupac “Wake Me When I’m Free” Exhibit

As announced in November, the Wake Me When I’m Free experience from the estate of Tupac Shakur is open to the public. Adding to the allure, in collaboration with the limited engagement, Bravado, Primitive, and UMG have launched an exclusive collection for fans of the late Hip-Hop legend.

The new merch line includes unisex hoodies, vintage t-shirts, posters, and more in inclusive sizes ranging from small to 2XL. One item features a screen-printed version of Pac’s iconic poem, “A Rose That Grew From Concrete.”

The immersive exhibit merges technology, art, and rare artifacts from Pac’s personal archive to provide a glimpse into his life. It is billed as “part museum, part art installation, [and] part sensory experience,” housed at The Canvas, L.A. Live.

Steve Berman, Vice Chairman of Interscope Geffen A&M Records and Executive Producer of the experience shared in a statement, “Tupac Shakur was without a doubt one of the most important artists of his generation, transforming culture through his music and ideas. Wake Me When I’m Free honors Tupac’s extraordinary contributions and I know I speak for the entire Interscope and Universal Music Group family that we are so proud to be able to collaborate with our partners to bring this incredible exhibit to life.”

The exclusive collection from Bravado will be available for purchase on-site and online with a few items already being sold out. Tickets for the museum are also still on sale as the experience is set to run through May 1.