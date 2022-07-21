Ty Dolla $ign, Dvsn, And More To Headline The Next ‘Femme It Forward: Serenade’

Ask Femme It Forward, and they’ll say that we have multiple Kings of R&B. The female-led music and entertainment platform announced the next installment of its Serenade series. Coming to Inglewood’s YouTube Theater on September 16, Ty Dolla $ign, dvsn, Jacquees, Arin Ray, and Tone Stith are all set to take the stage in a special one-night-only event.

“Grab ya girls, ya boo thang or anyone who knows that #RnBForever,” the LiveNation-powered brand stated when unveiling the poster for the event.

Tickets go on sale this Friday (July 22) at 10 a.m. PT. The presale is now live when purchases are made with the code FEMME22.

Serenade is one of Femme It Forward’s programs, specifically focusing on the heartthrobs at the center of female attention. Previous performers of the Serenade series include Eric Benét, Avant, Ginuwine, Tank, Lloyd, Lucky Daye, and Bobby V. Omarion, Mario, and Pleasure P will share the stage post-Verzuz in next week’s Serenade in Washington D.C. on July 29.

Ahead of their Serenade, fans can check out Ty Dolla $ign’s latest feature on Monica’s “Friends.” dvsn is set to release the first single from their new era, “If I Get Caught” this Friday (July 22), while Arin Ray recently released his long-awaited new album, Hello Poison.