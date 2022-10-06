Ty Dolla $ign And Mustard Announce Joint Album

Ty Dolla $ign and Mustard have announced a new joint album, and have teamed up with Chicago rapper Lil Durk for the project’s lead single “My Friends.”

“Every time my brother Mustard and I link up, we make history; ‘Paranoid,’ ‘Or Nah’ and now ‘My Friends,'” expressed Ty Dolla $ign in a press statement. “What’s success and fortune if you ain’t getting it with your day ones? Big shout out to Durk for being a part of this song.”

“We’ve been doing this for more than a decade now and it’s always special when me and Ty link,” added Mustard.

2022 Atlantic Recording Corporation & 10 Summers Records, LLC

According to The Source, Mustard explained how the collaborative effort came to fruition on Apple Music’s New Music Daily.

“We always talked about it and said we was going to do it. We always just have millions of songs laying around and stuff like that. So I don’t know, I think we just was just like, ‘All right, it’s time. We might as well just do it because we just have so much.’ Between me, him, YG, the people that I work with closely… we all just have all these songs. And me and Ty just got a lot of songs so it was super overdue. I feel like we’ve been supposed to do this,” remarked the hitmaker.

The news is welcomed by Ty Dolla $ign fans, as the chart-topper last released a joint project with dvsn in 2021, Cheers To The Best Memories, following a solo project, Featuring Ty Dolla $ign, in 2020.

Check out the song “My Friends” by Ty Dolla $ign and Mustard featuring Lil Durk below.