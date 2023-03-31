Skip to main content
Tyga Dubs Lil Wayne, Nicki Minaj Best Rappers Of All Time

T-Raww also called Eminem one of the best rappers of all time and showed Doja Cat some love.

Tyga, Nicki Minaj, and Lil Wayne posing for picture.
Grant/Getty Images for iHeartMedia; Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue; Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Neiman Marcus

On Thursday (March 23) and Wednesday (March 29), Tyga took to Twitter to celebrate his Young Money cohorts, Lil Wayne and Nicki Minaj

The West Coast entertainer dubbed Weezy and Eminem two of the best rappers of all time for many reasons, including originality and influence. 

T-Raww then labeled the Queen emcee as the greatest female rapper of all time, citing her punchlines, delivery, and beat choice as prime qualifiers. He then rounded out the love with flowers for Doja Cat, the only current-generation rapper mentioned in his seemingly random series of tweets. 

“Lil Wayne & Eminem are the best rappers of all time! Lyrical wordplay, delivery, flow, pockets, originality, raw, intentional, clarity, generational influence,” he typed.

“Nicki is the best female rapper of all time no one comes close! World play, punchlines, delivery, pockets, beat selection, creativity. Inflictions.”

Tyga’s tweets arrived weeks after Minaj’s latest single, “Red Ruby Da Sleeze,” debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot Rap Songs chart.

Lil Wayne
The Queens rapper has snagged back to back No. 1s with her previous single, “Super Freaky Girl,” achieving the same feat in August 2022, holding the pole position for 11 consecutive weeks. 

Minaj, 40, now has nine No. 1’s on the Billboard Hot Rap Songs chart overall, with previous entrants including “Your Love,” “Moment 4 Life,” “Make Me Proud,” “Anaconda,” “Only,” “Trollz” and “Do We Have A Problem?”

According to Billboard, “Red Ruby Da Sleeze” garnered 14 million streams in the U.S. during the tracking week ending on March 9. 

