Tyga Sued For $1.3M For Missed Lamborghini And Bentley Payments

Tyga is being sued for missed court-ordered payments on his luxury 2013 Lamborghini Aventador and 2014 Bentley Mulsanne cars.

The “Sunshine” rapper has been ordered to pay six figures, instead of the original hefty price of $481,000. Choice Motors Credit is seeking $1,300,000, including interest, stemming from the 2016 lawsuit, RadarOnline reports.

In 2019, Tyga was sued by another company Midway Rent a Car, Inc. for missed payments totaling $441k from two other luxury cars. The company pursued $43,000 for a Ferrari and another $84,000 for a Rolls Royce. Although Tyga agreed to a payment plan, unfortunately, both vehicles were repossessed for his negligence.

Aside from lawsuits pertaining to the vehicles he drives, he was once sued by a former landlord for allegedly trashing his residence and not paying rent in over a year. Reportedly, Tyga was taken to court for $200,000.

In 2018, the former Young Money artist was pursued by Showroom Interiors for $27,000 for breach of contract involving missed payments on rented furniture. If that wasn’t enough, the 33-year-old was also sought after for $100,000 by an NFT company for exiting a deal after already cashing out on a bonus given to him.

As of now, Tyga has not released a statement in regard to his latest legal woes with Choice Motors Credit. With music as one of Tyga’s main sources of income, his last album Legendary was released in 2020 and boasted singles “Taste” featuring Offset, “Goddamn” with A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, and “Haute” featuring Chris Brown and J Balvin.

The deluxe version of the LP included “Swish,” “Dip” with Nicki Minaj, and “Girls Have Fun” featuring G-Eazy and Rich the Kid.