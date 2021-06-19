Tyler, The Creator Announces New Album, ‘Call Me If You Get Lost’

Following weeks of subtle hints, Tyler, The Creator has finally let the cat out of the bag. He’ll be unleashing a new album, titled Call Me If You Get Lost next Friday (June 25). The news comes on the heels of various snippets, teasers, and crafty promotional tactics by the rapper. The follow-up to Tyler’s chart-topping, Grammy-winning 2019 effort, IGOR, Call Me If You Get Lost marks the Odd Future founder’s first full-length offering in over two years.

The buzz surrounding the possibility of a new Tyler album became deafening earlier this month when billboards featuring a random phone number with a Columbia Records logo in the corner began sprouting up in various cities across the globe, including Los Angeles, London, Paris, Berlin, Stockholm, Amsterdam, Sydney, Toronto, Montreal, and Vancouver. The phone number turned out to be connected to a recording of Tyler and his mother engaging in a candid conversation, leaving fans to connect the dots about a new project of some sort potentially on the way.

From there, Tyler furthered those suspicions with a clip titled “Side Street” before bringing rumors of a new album to a fever pitch with the unveiling of “Lumberjack,” the rapper’s new single last Wednesday (June 16). Accompanied by a self-directed video under the name Wolf Haley, “Lumberjack” delivers a zany visual with a vintage aesthetic with Tyler confirming Drake’s seven-figure payday for appearing at 2019’s Camp Flog Gnaw, where the OVO boss was infamously booed off the stage.

While details surrounding Call Me If You Get Lost remain scarce, the aforementioned phone number from the promotional billboards will remain active and shell out periodical updates on the album. Check out the album artwork—which is reminiscent of Wu-Tang Clam member Ol’ Dirty Bastard’s Return to the 36 Chambers: The Dirty Version cover—below.