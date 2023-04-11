Tyler, The Creator’s ‘The Estate Sale’ Debuts At No. 3 On Billboard 200 Chart

Tyler the Creator attends the DJ Drama listening party at The Classic Cat on February 02, 2023 in West Hollywood, California.

Tyler, the Creator has landed at the No. 3 spot on the Billboard 200 chart with Call Me If You Get Lost: The Estate Sale, Chart Data reports.

According to the Twitter account, Tyler’s deluxe LP splashed on the coveted chart landing behind Melanie Martinez’s Portals and Morgan Wallen’s One Thing At A Time. Since CMIYGL’s deluxe iteration counts towards the original’s album sales, the record jumped 134 spots on the list to round out the top three.

“Billboard 200: #3(+134) @tylerthecreator, CALL ME IF YOU GET LOST 68,000 (1,210,000 units since release). peak: #1 for 2 weeks,” reads their tweet.

The Odd Future leader dropped Call Me If You Get Lost: The Estate Sale on Friday (March 31). The deluxe version of his Grammy award-winning LP featured 8 new songs, including “DOGTOOTH,” “WHARF TALK,” featuring A$AP Rocky, and “HEAVEN TO ME.”

Ahead of its release, the California native tweeted about the project, describing it as one of the first projects he made with a ton of additional cuts that needed to be heard.

“CALL ME IF YOU GET LOST WAS THE FIRST ALBUM I MADE WITH ALOT OF SONGS THAT DIDNT MAKE THE FINAL CUT,” he typed. “SOME OF THOSE SONGS I REALLY LOVE, AND KNEW THEY WOULD NEVER SEE THE LIGHT OF DAY, SO I’VE DECIDED TO PUT A FEW OF THEM OUT.”

Elsewhere in “Bunnyhop’s” discography, the multi-talented artist celebrated the tenth anniversary of his sophomore LP, Wolf, by releasing its instrumentals on all streaming platforms.

Much like The Estate Sale, Wolf debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 in 2013, selling 89,000 copies in its inaugural week.