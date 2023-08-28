Tyrese Addresses Divorce And Child Support Drama In New Single “Love Transaction”

Tyrese is addressing some personal drama, including his divorce from Samantha Lee and their child support battle, on his new single “Love Transaction.”

The crooner opens the Motown-esque record by singing, “I loved you, you loved me/ We were supposed to be a family/ Changed the name, then the baby came/ All those were my happy days.” Later, he adds, “I thought that love didn’t cost a thing/ So why must I pay all these lawyer fees?”

On the record, he shares how his past relationship left him feeling “emotionally bankrupt.” Back in May, the 44-year-old accused Lee of only being with him for money and status after being ordered by the court to pay her over $600,000 in back child support the month prior.

“I left the courtroom during a divorce trial, and I realized it was never love. It was just a transaction,” he said in a video. “Wow, we did a whole marriage and started a family, just to find out it was all about money and status, transaction. Imagine being the only actor in a relationship to then realize that I was in a relationship for five years with one of the best actors I ever met in my f**king life.”

Just last month, the Fast & Furious actor compared Lee to Donald Trump. “I don’t give a f**k how pretty she is… it doesn’t mean what she’s saying is the truth,” he began.

The “Sweet Lady” singer continued, “Y’all know what Trump did. Tell the lie over and over and over and over again and at some point, not only do you believe your own lie and you believe your own narrative, but they’re gonna believe that it’s true because you’re repeating the same lie.” Tyrese intends to appeal the court order and make his current girlfriend, Zelie Timothy, his next wife.

“Love Transaction” will appear on Tyrese’s new album, Beautiful Pain.