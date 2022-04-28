Tyrese Issues “Cry For Help” While He Grieves Loss Of Mother And Awaits Divorce Finalization

They say God gives his toughest battles to his strongest soldiers and Tyrese can attest. The accomplished crooner is grieving the loss of his mother, Priscilla Murray, who died on Valentine’s Day earlier this year following a battle with COVID while he also deals with the woes of divorce from his estranged wife, Samantha Lee. That same day, he also revealed that he was channeling his emotions into a new album called Beautiful Pain.

However, he is now ready to pause everything as he navigates this “painful process.” Taking to Instagram on Monday (April 25), Tyrese shared a photo alongside his late Fast & Furious castmate, Paul Walker, who died in a fatal car crash in November 3013, writing, “Paul I promise you I got you bro. #FASTX I think I need more therapy I’m still not over losing my mom, Paul, John Singleton, and Lashawn Daniels. When people pass on? They just leave us all here to deal with it. That’s really painful stuff pray for me y’all…..”

The 43-year-old added, “Lately I’ve been unraveling, painfully processing this all… This divorce has to end she has dragged this all out for a year and 8 months. I just want peace and to be left alone. Coming up on 3 weeks since I’ve been able to record my new #BeautifulPain album I have felt PAUSED…. God is trying to tell me something so I’ve decided to pause and receive whatever he’s trying to tell me…One thing you will understand in success comes a lot of super random DUMB S**T and as the world moves on cause of its short attention span we just have to sit here and swim in this sh*t and most people don’t care to notice. Here’s my cry for help.”

After a brief prayer, he requested help from Denzel Washington for a four-month sabbatical at his guest house and mentioned future plans to own a movie studio and ensure success for his company, Voltron Travel—even asking fans to book hotels, flights, and car rentals through him.

“The billionaire with no ideas? Call me I promise you these visions are ideas are endless and of A-GRADE quality. I just wanna be successful beyond movies and music I really pray for my creative breakthroughs I won’t be fully fulfilled until it happens. VoltronTravel.com don’t just look book!” he expressed.

Just yesterday on April 27, he shared that Beautiful Pain will “shake the world,” but a release date for the new album has not been announced.