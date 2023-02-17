Tyrese‘s Upcoming Double-Album Is Inspired By His Recent Divorce

R&B crooner and actor Tyrese Gibson has been very vocal about his harrowing divorce from longtime partner Samantha Lee Gibson. Expressing himself through social posts and interviews, the “Sweet Lady” singer has now revealed his plans to channel the unfortunate split into his next album.

While interviewing with Kenny Burns on Instagram Live Wednesday (Feb. 15), the father-of-two spoke on his forthcoming double-album Beautiful Pain and how it will serve as a testimony for men to be vulnerable, and speak about disheartening situations bravely.

“I want to give y’all the heads up,” the 44-year-old told Burns. “For all of the uber-sensitive people. One thing y’all not are gon’ do, whether I’m a man, a woman, Black, whatever — y’all not gonna be able to stop me from speaking, walking and living in my truth. And if your brain is triggered by a man having real conversations about his thoughts and his feelings and what he experienced and you look at that as bashing or tearing down someone because they happen to be a woman, then your whole process is wrong.”

Tyrese Gibson with wife Samantha Lee Gibson attend the “Black and Blue” New York Screening at Regal E-Walk on October 21, 2019 in New York City. Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images

He added: “Because my ex is doing ‘Miracle Mondays’ all over Instagram… taking shots at me every day, called my current girlfriend a jezebel. I just want y’all to keep the same energy with people being able to express themselves. She’s allowed to feel whatever she want to feel. She can use whatever platform she want. She can write a book, do a podcast.”

Although wishing his ex-lover well, Tyrese continued on, “If you can express your thoughts and feelings and play victim, then I can express my thoughts and my feelings through my music, through me writing books, me doing interviews. And you gotta hold that the way I gotta hold that because – it’s work.”

Last year, Lee sent a cease and desist order to Tyrese pertaining to him speaking about their separation on social media. According to Tyrese, there were “15 blatant lies under penalty of perjury” in the legal document.

“Do you know what it’s like to go two straight years and have everybody that loves you, everybody who has your back, including your attorney to tell you: don’t say nothing, don’t defend yourself, don’t clear your name, don’t speak on it, we’re gonna present it in court!”

Well, Tyrese is ready to not only speak about it, but sing through it with the forthcoming LP — just as he was dropped by his label ahead of its announcement on the anniversary of his mother’s death.

“Can you imagine having millions and millions of records sold? About to release 13 movies this year, I’ve made the most important album of my life and I don’t have a record deal?? Lol,” he wrote on Valentine’s Day (Feb. 14). “God truly has a sense of humor! Mr Sweet Lady, Stay, SHAME, How you gonna act like that? Lately, Signs of love makin? Lol Yeah it’s wild but I TRUST GOD!!!!”

“Label execs…Plz don’t come 2my office with sensitive ears,” he added. “When I press play on this album over the next two weeks? I want you to be fully present and allow yourself to submerge into this musical bath! I want you to hear and feel everything…. The whole album is live. Not one beat machine was used for this #BeautifulPain album!”

As of publication, a release date for Beautiful Pain has not been announced.