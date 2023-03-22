Tyrese And Tank Clear The Air Over TGT’s Breakup On ‘R&B Money’ Podcast

The new two-part episode of the R&B Money podcast immediately goes there, as Tyrese joins hosts J. Valentine and former bandmate, Tank, to discuss TGT’s controversial breakup, being humble in Hollywood, and telling the same story from three distinct perspectives.

Just four minutes into the nearly 90-minute conversation, Tank boldly asked, “So why did you breakup TGT?” Though he admitted this was a “loaded [and] unfair” question, he provided a bit of context about why the percentages weren’t evenly divided before the Fast & Furious actor responded.

“I didn’t even give neither one of them the heads up that I was gonna present my market share […] First of all, I gotta defend myself ’cause we ain’t finna be out here crazy. Without even getting into numbers ’cause that ain’t nobody’s business, what the conversation was because I don’t do shows that often, when I finally do shows, I’m able to demand a certain number,” Tyrese began.

The father of two continued, “And so, the conversation was TGT—Tyrese, Ginuwine, Tank—how do we split three ways? And for me, that just didn’t work for me at the time. As we were about to sign the deal, I just had to put that on the table […] It’s 10 years later, G still ain’t over it.”

LOS ANGELES, CA – JULY 01: (L-R) Singers Tank, Ginuwine and Tyrese arrive at the 2012 BET Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on July 1, 2012 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Mark Davis/Getty Images for BET)

For Tank, he revealed that he felt somewhat hurt by the negotiations. “I love that you have a bottom line. I love that your self-worth is on ‘you cannot move my needle; it’s impossible.’ I think there comes a time where—because for me—you’re my friend, and so a bottom line in business starts to feel like you’re not just negotiating against me, but tryna make sure you’re standing above me. That’s, for me, where the feelings got weird.”

Tyrese later apologized, despite the men having had private discussions about the group and subsequent dissolution.

The trio, comprised of himself, Tyrese, and Ginuwine was first formed in 2007, but only released one album, Three Kings, in 2013 under Atlantic Records. They split in December 2017.

The Beautiful Pain singer revealed the news on Instagram that he and Tank would continue as a duo, explaining, “I’m sorry to break the news……… TGT is done……… It’s not about fault… Business is business…We will forever love our brother G as brothers… We’ve got TOO much history to turn this into anything negative… Even 112 are still together, NEXT, DRU HILL is still together and TROOP and New Edition… It’s only 3 of us we did one album it was epic…… And now it’s over……”

Ginuwine later refuted any speculation that the decision was mutual. “Wow really to post personal Bizns s**t is a p***y move n***a why would you do that and since you wanna do that keep it going and we will expose it all DIVA lets get it!!!!!! Be a f**king man not a lil boy talk to me call don’t try and manipulate the situation publicly wack wack wack of you. Exactly why it is the way it is.”

As Tank’s then-manager, Valentine chimed in about his perspective on the matter before the men switched gears. Stream part one of Tyrese’s appearance on R&B Money, from The Black Effect Podcast Network and iHeartMedia, below.

Part two will be unveiled next Wednesday (March 29).