Watch DMX’s Emotional Tribute To Aaliyah In Never-Before-Seen Clip From “Miss You” Video

On Aug. 5, 2021, Blackground Records officially announced that Aaliyah’s entire discography would finally be available on digital streaming platforms. Not only would her music be available to stream, but her videos were also slated for re-release in HD.

On Friday (Oct. 8), in honor of the re-releases of her compilation albums, I Care 4 U and Ultimate Aaliyah, in addition to the “Miss You” visual that served as a public memorial featuring appearances from close peers of the late singer, Def Jam unveiled a new behind-the-scenes clip of DMX’s introduction on Thursday (Oct. 7).

Her co-lead in Romeo Must Die and collaborator on “Come Back In One Piece” spoke on their “instant and sincere” friendship. He got emotional during his message and was offered the chance to record it over.

The rapper took a moment to gather himself and what resulted was this: “Dearest sweet Aaliyah, I have trouble accepting the fact that you’re gone, so I won’t. It’ll be like we went for a while without seeing each other, but I can understand why God would’ve wanted you close to him because you truly were an angel on Earth. In my own special way, I love you and I miss you.”

In honor of Aaliyah's "Miss You' official music video re-release, here's an exclusive BTS clip of DMX recording his part of the video. ?? pic.twitter.com/l6ABkfT0ZD — Def Jam Recordings (@defjam) October 7, 2021

According to an oral history of “Miss You” from Rolling Stone, “The song was a previously unreleased track of Aaliyah’s, written in 1999 by writer/producer Johntá Austin and produced by Teddy Bishop with the intent for it to be on an album that R&B singer Ginuwine (who also has a co-writing credit) was working on. It was later passed onto Aaliyah, but wasn’t released until after her untimely death.”

Watch the full HD “Miss You” video below.