TV One Presents ‘Unsung: The Decades,’ An Exploration Of The Soundtrack Of Black America

An exploration of the defining decades in music is premiering on TV One this Sunday (Feb. 27). Unsung: The Decades is a four-part special examining the ’70s, ’80s, ’90s, and ’00s, by connecting historic moments with songs and trends that spoke to social consciousness and the overall culture of Black America during those specific periods.

The 1970s will focus on Edwin Starr, The Floaters, and Brick, followed by the 1980s spotlighting Carl Carlton, Dazz Band, Jermaine Stewart, Rockwell, Teddy Riley, and Public Enemy. The 1990s will highlight All 4 One, Az Yet, Lisa Fischer, Jade, and Digital Underground. Rounding out the programming, the 2000s will focus on Tweet and Keak Da Sneak.

According to a statement, the special will tell the chronological story of the evolution of music, from Motown and disco to the revolutionary sound and style of Hip-Hop and R&B in addition to providing commentary on historic events such as the Vietnam War, the crack cocaine and AIDS epidemic, and police brutality in American society and the role music played.

The episodes discussing the 1970s and 1980s will premiere on Sunday (Feb. 27), starting at 9 p.m. ET and the series will return on April 17 and April 24 respectively to discuss the ’90s and ’00s.

Watch the full trailer below.