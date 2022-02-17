Usher Announces New Las Vegas Residency Kicking Off This Summer

Following Usher’s sold-out, dynamic 20-show run during his first Las Vegas residency last year, it appears the King of R&B is ready to do it all over again. The legendary Atlanta-bred singer will headline a new residency in Sin City at Dolby Live at Park MGM, starting on Friday, July 15.

This second residency is being advertised as “BRAND NEW” as Usher wrote in all caps on Twitter with one obvious distinction being the Dolby Live stage incorporates audience interaction, so everyone feels like they’re having an intimate experience with the Confessions crooner. However, other details about the upcoming 23-show run remain under wraps.

Dates for the new residency are as follows:

July 2022: 15, 16, 20, 22, 23, 27, 29, 30

August 2022: 26, 27, 31

September 2022: 3, 4, 9, 10

October 2022: 14, 15, 19, 21, 22, 26, 28, 29

Tickets will go on sale next Friday, Feb. 25 at 10 a.m. PT, but pre-sale tickets—available only for those who join Usher’s community by texting (404) 737-1821—go on sale starting Friday (Feb. 18) at 12 p.m. PT until Thursday, Feb. 24 at 10 p.m. PT.

Citi cardmembers will also have access to purchase their pre-sale tickets on Friday (Feb. 18) at 10 a.m. PT until Thursday, Feb. 24 at 10 p.m. PT. Pre-sale access for members of MGM Rewards, MGM Resorts International’s reimagined loyalty rewards program and Live Nation and Ticketmaster customers, starts on Monday, Feb. 21 at 10 a.m. PT until Thursday, Feb. 24 at 10 p.m. PT.

General ticket prices begin at $79, and a limited number of VIP meet & greet packages also are available for each show.