Usher Responds To G-Herbo’s Claims That He Can “Outsing” The Superstar

G-Herbo’s holiday cheer has the rapper feeling quite pleased with his vocal ability. On Tuesday (Dec. 27), the “PTSD” rapper participated in Usher’s “Superstar” challenge and claimed he could outsing the My Way crooner.

After Herbo shared a video of him singing the opening melody to Usher’s iconic ballad, including the hard-to-achieve falsetto, the Chicago native wrote, “@usher can’t f**k with me on my worst day.”

He also can be heard in the video saying, “That was decent, wasn’t it? That was decent, on four ’nem. That boy good.”

The R&B legend caught wind of Herbo’s post and responded disapprovingly with a cap emoji. The “Superstar” challenge was created by Branford Jones of They Have The Range in 2021 and has seen talent such as Lucky Daye and JoJo participating.

Ursh revived the challenge back in June during his nostalgic Tiny Desk performance. Alongside Eric Bellinger and Vedo, the 44-year-old phenom effortlessly rifted into the heavens as though he was back into the studio making the record for the first time. Fans can catch him performing this live during his Las Vegas residency, which will return in February 2023.

Meanwhile, Herbo recently appeared on Caresha Please and gushed about his relationship with Taina Williams—the mother of his two youngest children. He also revealed lessons he learned from his past relationship with Ari Fletcher and even pressed the show’s host, Yung Miami, about her relationship with Diddy.

It was previously reported that the Bad Boy mogul welcomed his new daughter, Love Sean Combs, back in October. The “Act Up” rapper did confirm that she knew the baby existed prior to the public announcement and that she’s not opposed to having another child.

Watch the full interview below.