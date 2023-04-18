Usher Shares “GLU” Live Performance, Announces Paris Show Dates

Usher is still holding his directorial debut close to his chest, but to appease fans, he has released a raw performance of his latest single, “GLU,” with the backing of his band. Wearing an open white button-down with a clean white tank, red leather pants, designer kicks, and dark sunglasses, the sensual crooner casually flexed his falsetto throughout the live rendition.

The lead single from Usher’s forthcoming, untitled album under gamma, is his newest attempt at waking up R&B. After first teasing the record on Valentine’s Day, he explained to VIBE, “Part of the reason that I decide to launch it [then] is because it’s a day of love. And what I found is, a lot of people who maybe don’t have love, and they just wanted to have self-love on that day.”

The 44-year-old continued, “So I’m like, ‘All right, so you got this song, and then you can experience it in a different way.’ And the guy and the girl, or whatever your taste is, received it. But more than anything, I think it is striking conversation about R&B, striking conversation about sex, and it’s striking conversation about that connection. And I like that. It feels connected. It feels like people want it. People feel like they want to have fun.”

The “GLU” performance comes just one day after Usher announced the dates for his new series of international shows. Titled Rendez-Vous Á Paris, the four concerts will take place in September during Paris Fashion Week and feature his expansive catalog with “never-before-seen costumes and state-of-the-art lighting and special effects,” as described in a statement. It is “the sole, exclusive opportunity to experience Usher’s highly sought after in-demand show in Europe.”

Fan pre-sale starts on April 19 at 10 a.m. CEST with Live Nation, Ticketmaster, and venue pre-sale to begin on April 20 at 10 a.m. CEST. General tickets will be available on April 21 at 10 a.m. CEST. See the dates for Usher’s next rendezvous below. His domestic, Las Vegas residency runs through October.

Rendez-Vouz Á Paris at La Seine Musicale:

September 24

September 25

September 27

September 28