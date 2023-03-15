Usher Unveils “GLU” Release Date, Reveals Video Is His Directorial Debut

After teasing R&B’s wake-up call on his TikTok earlier this week, Usher has finally revealed the release date for his new single, “GLU.” The sensual ballad will be available this Friday (March 17). With the help of Lori Harvey, the record was first previewed on Valentine’s Day across the crooner’s social media platforms with the subtle caption, “You’ll thank me later.”

The forthcoming music video will also be Usher’s directorial debut, as revealed to VIBE exclusively. He explained, “I knew she’d never done a video before, in the formal sense. And that isn’t necessarily her most comfortable place to be. But, so long as she would allow me to be her director, I could have my first with her. You know what I’m saying? And we could go through this together.”

The 44-year-old continued, “She had to trust me, and I had to trust that she could show up and do what it is that I envisioned. Just hoping that it sparks imagination for other people. If you see it, and it makes you feel some kind of way, maybe it then makes you want to have your own experience, or either this expectation, like, ‘Well honey, he did that for us. I mean, what you going to do for me?’ You know what I’m saying?”

The My Way superstar admitted that he wanted to leave the song’s actual meaning open to fans’ imaginations. The news of the single arrived hours after Big Sean surprised fans during Ursher’s LA residency on Tuesday night (March 14). The new dad popped out to perform hits including “Dance (A$$)” and “I Don’t F**K With You” sans E-40.

