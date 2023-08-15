Usher, Keke Palmer Fuel Petty Rumors With New “Boyfriend” Video Teaser

The sentiment to not leave your girl ’round Usher still rings true as he and Keke Palmer continue to fan the flames. Playing into their comical albeit notorious “scandal,” the two have announced his upcoming single, “Boyfriend.”

“Somebody said that your boyfriend’s lookin’ for me,” sings VIBE‘s August cover star towards the end of the 15-second preview. The mystique of the trailer gives nothing away, so fans and the father of Palmer’s son, Darius Jackson, will have to wait for the video to premiere on Wednesday (Aug. 16) before jumping to any conclusions.

The new single follows Ursher’s previous release, “Good Good,” which features Summer Walker and 21 Savage.

Palmer and Usher made headlines back in July after the outfit she rocked to his Las Vegas residency sent Jackson into a spiral on Twitter.

The two danced to “There Goes My Baby” and while Jackson didn’t have an issue with the serenade, he wrote in a since-deleted tweet, “It’s the outfit tho… you a mom.”

He explained, “We live in a generation where a man of the family doesn’t want the wife & mother to his kids to showcase booty cheeks to please others & he gets told how much of a hater he is. This is my family & my representation. I have standards & morals to what I believe. I rest my case.”

Usher broke his silence on the matter last week when telling PEOPLE, “I think everybody’s vision or a version of what they felt happened there just leads you back to just really having a good time in Las Vegas. And that’s what I hope came out of it. Rather, it was a conversation of what was going on with us having fun in front of the audience or conversation about that song.”

The father of four continued, “Every night I’m thinking about how the world now is going to react to this moment that I’ll have with whoever I’m choosing to sing to. But it was a pop moment, and it was fun to have at least conversation going and we just keep it light. I don’t see anything negative happening in Las Vegas.”

Fans are reeling over the “Boyfriend” teaser with one tweeting, “This is villain activity from Usher and KeKe. Her boyfriend tripped about her being sung to by Usher, then got crucified on social media, only for his girl to be featured in an Usher song called ‘Boyfriend.’ I know his chest CAVING.”

Another chimed in, “Think of the messiest person you know. It’s Usher, isn’t it?”