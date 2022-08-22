Usher Announces Vegas Residency Will Return In 2023

Usher has announced that his Las Vegas residency at Dolby Live will return in 2023. The crooner will be back for 25 dates between March 2023 and July 2023, following two successful runs in 2021 and 2022.

Compared to his first run at Caesars Palace, the Dolby Live experience is completely elevated with special lighting and video effects, and lavish costumes. Not to mention, this 2022 residency celebrates the 25th anniversary of his sophomore album, My Way. Limited tickets are still available as the current residency runs through the end of October. He is also set to perform at this year’s Global Citizen Festival.

The show also aligns with Ush’s newest partnership with Rémy Martin. Their classic 1738 Accord Royal bottle will be inscribed with “Usher x 1738 A.I. Powered,” an advanced design that compliments Usher’s “A Taste of Passion Experience.” The official immersive after-party of his residency, for those 21 and over, features the “U Remind Me” singer and friends, including DJ Mars, Bryan-Michael Cox, and Keith Thomas, in an intimate setting.

Denise Truscello/Getty Images for Dolby Live at Park MGM

Presale for the 2023 shows begins on Wednesday, August 24 at 10 a.m. PT. Fans can text (404) 737-1821 to gain access to the pre-sale code. Citi card members will have access to their presale on Tuesday, August 23 at 10 a.m. PT. Meanwhile, MGM Rewards will gain access to their presale during the Live Nation and Ticketmaster presale on Thursday, August 25, from 10 a.m. PT until 10 p.m. PT.

$1 from every ticket purchased for Usher’s 2023 residency will support his foundation, Usher’s New Look, Inc. (UNL). Founded in 1999 by Usher, UNL is on “a mission to transform the lives of underserved youth through a comprehensive program that develops passion-driven, global leaders. UNL’s peer-to-peer program model and curriculum provide access, awareness, and empowerment to youth in underserved communities, in order to guide them on a pathway to leadership and help them make educational and career choices that match their passions,” as described in a statement.

General ticket prices begin at $79, and a limited number of VIP meet & greet packages also are available for each show. The full dates for Usher’s 2023 residency are as follows:

March 2023: 3, 4, 8, 10, 11, 15, 17, 18

April 2023: 14, 15, 19, 21, 22, 26, 28, 29

June 2023: 28

July 2023: 1, 2, 4, 7, 8, 12, 14, 15

Usher has previously teased that his new music will also arrive before year’s end, so we urge fans to keep an eye out as they plan to see him live in the coming months. In the meantime, watch his 2023 Vegas residency announcement below.