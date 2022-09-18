Usher Sells Out 2022 Vegas Residency Dates

Although Usher is on a month-long hiatus from his My Way Vegas Residency at Dolby Live, he’ll return to sold-out crowds when he complete its leg of 2022.

The remaining nine performances—scheduled for Oct. 12 through Oct. 29—have officially sold out, but those who missed out are in luck as the King of R&B will return in 2023. Starting in March 2023, the 8701 crooner will kick off the third leg of his Vegas residency with 25 shows, which will run through mid-July.

Tickets for the theatrical, immersive experience start at $79. A limited number of VIP meet & greet packages are available for each show.

Courtesy of Live Nation

Usher is also celebrating the 25th anniversary of his breakout album, My Way, with the release of a mini-documentary featuring archival footage from that era while the LP getting a special deluxe edition vinyl pressing with three new remixes of its singles, “You Make Me Wanna,” “My Way,” and “Nice & Slow.”

My Way, the original album, is currently certified 7x platinum via RIAA. The anniversary documentary has premiered exclusively on Usher’s YouTube channel.

See the full list of 2023 residency dates above and watch his new mini-documentary below.