Usher Adds 15 New Dates To Las Vegas Residency

Ahead of Usher’s return to Dolby Live for the next run of his My Way Las Vegas Residency, the 8x GRAMMY winner has announced 15 new show dates in June and October 2023.

Tickets for the new shows will go on sale this Saturday (Feb. 25) at 10 a.m. PT. Pre-sale tickets will be available starting on Wednesday (Feb. 22) at 10 a.m. PT through Friday, Feb. 24 at 10 p.m. PT. Fans can text (404) 737-1821 to join Usher’s community and obtain the pre-sale access code.

Citi cardmembers will have access to their exclusive pre-sale on Tuesday (Feb. 21) at 10 a.m. PT until Friday (Feb. 24) at 10 p.m. PT. MGM Rewards members, Live Nation and Ticketmaster customers will receive access to a special pre-sale starting Thursday (Feb. 23) at 10 a.m. PT until Friday (Feb. 24) at 10 p.m. PT.

General ticket prices start at $79, and limited VIP meet & greet packages also are available for each show. Usher is also set to release his ninth studio album later this year. The beloved crooner has already teased his upcoming new single, “GLU.”

Check out the new dates for the My Way Vegas Residency below.

June 2023: 16, 17, 20, 23, 24, 29

October 2023: 11, 13, 14, 18, 20, 21, 25, 27, 28