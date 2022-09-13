Usher Announces ‘My Way’ 25th Anniversary Album, Mini-Doc, And More

Usher is celebrating the 25th anniversary of My Way with a bang. The fan-crowned King of R&B is set to release My Way: 25th Anniversary, an expanded edition of his sophomore album which includes reimagined versions of three songs and a mini-documentary due on Sept. 16, 2022.

The three timeless tracks in question, “My Way,” “Nice & Slow,” and “You Make Me Wanna,” will be produced by acclaimed producer and drummer Ryan James Carr.

The Dolapo Sangokoya-directed mini-doc contains a collection of Usher, Jermaine Dupri, and Ryan James Carr’s most intimate interviews. Fans will also get the behind-the-scenes making of Carr’s newest iterations of Usher’s classic tracks and never-before-seen archival footage of Usher from the My Way era. The mini-doc will premiere exclusively on Usher’s YouTube channel on the same date.

In addition to the standard edition of the forthcoming anniversary album, the veteran singer-songwriter will also release a deluxe edition of My Way. The deluxe edition will be pressed on 2LP 180g Silver Cloudy Vinyl via Vinyl Me Please and released in early 2023. Packaging includes new album art paying homage to the 1997 artwork, plus a lyric and photo booklet.

Since its release on Sept. 16, 1997, Usher’s My Way has been certified seven-times Platinum by the RIAA. In addition, his singles “You Make Me Wanna” and “Nice & Slow” have been certified three times Platinum.

Watch the trailer for the mini-doc above, pre-save the upcoming release, and revisit Usher’s “My Way” music video below.