Usher Teases He’s On His Way To “Wake Up R&B”

Usher’s latest TikTok video has fans buzzing in anticipation of his forthcoming album.

Shared on Friday (March 10), the “Nice & Slow” crooner walked through his Las Vegas suite in a white bathrobe and black slippers with the caption reading, “What I do best [smirk emoji] on my way to wake up R&B.”

The moment was very reminiscent of his iconic “U Don’t Have To Call” video.

In addition to his Vegas residency that’s selling out like hotcakes, the King of R&B is set to headline the 2023 Dreamville Fest, alongside J. Cole and Drake. His upcoming untitled album, under his new label with L.A. Reid, is set to be “disruptive.”

However, don’t expect it to be a direct sequel to his diamond-certified classic, Confessions. He told GQ, “I can’t be who I was. I don’t want to be who I was. I want to be better than what I was. That might be a problem.” For Ush, he credits Vegas for this rebirth of sorts.

“Las Vegas is very important because it actually speaks to my career, to be in a place where I can dream, where I can incubate ideas,” explained the 44-year-old father. “A place where I can be creative.”

His new album’s lead single, “GLU,” is reportedly coming very soon, but its release date has not been publicly announced. Ursher’s last solo album, Hard II Love, arrived in 2016, but his last full-length LP, A, was a collaborative project with Zaytoven, that debuted in 2018.