Usher Reveals New Music Is Coming Ahead Of Las Vegas Residency

Both personally and professionally, Usher is on track to have a phenomenal year. First, the Atlanta-bred crooner kicks off his second Las Vegas residency this July following his sold-out, 20-show run at Caesars Palace in 2021.

“Here being in this new venue, I think we’re starting a new narrative in Las Vegas, a new expectation of what you should expect to come to Las Vegas to experience,” he shared with PEOPLE about the new show at Dolby Live. “I’ve actually made plans to vibe up a bit and give people something that’s different than what they experienced the last time they came into this environment.”

Adding to the new experience, Usher confirmed that he will be releasing new music ahead of the upcoming residency. “My plan is to get back to servicing music the way that we did before,” he stated. His last studio album was his 2018 collaboration with Zaytoven, A, and he admitted that COVID changed the trajectory of his forthcoming, untitled 11th studio album.

“In COVID, while we have been in quarantine, my ideas changed. I actually learned new things,” explained the 43-year-old. “I was able to really be reflective and find out what things matter and really have some true, honest, deep conversations with people and myself, to take some ownership of some of where my life has gone and some of the things that I’ve come through. It is honest. So, yeah, I’m going to release an album this year, hopefully, but now it’s just a matter of the timing, and what the name of the album is and all of that.”

Tickets for Usher’s Vegas residency are now on sale.