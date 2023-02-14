Usher Teases New Single “GLU”

Ahead of his 2023 Vegas residency, Usher is getting back to his core with the impending arrival of new music. As a Valentine’s Day gift to his lovers and friends, the iconic crooner unveiled the visual teaser for his forthcoming single, “GLU.” In the TikTok reveal, the vague caption simply read, “You’ll thank me later. GLU. #SlowJams #BlackMusic”

With Lori Harvey as the muse in the arousing preview, Usher croons, “I just love that glu […] it gets all on you/All on me…” Glimpses of the 26-year-old entrepreneur appear throughout as she traces a red rose down her body, bites her lip, walks in an all-black fitted look, embraces herself atop a horse saddle in a black silk robe, and allows water to drip rapidly from her silhouette.

Though details remain vague regarding “GLU”, this is the first new music tease to land officially since he took over Sin City with his residency at Dolby Live.

In 2022, he debuted a different single titled “I Ain’t Gon’ Hold You.” The Jermaine Dupri and Bryan-Michael Cox produced record is a vulnerable one where Ush seemingly details an account of how fame and fortune couldn’t fix a broke relationship.

“Feel like I lost my soul how I’m feeling/Losing all control how I’m feeling/I ain’t gon’ hold you/Inside feels like I’m dying/Hard for me to hold my feelings,” he sings.

Of his new music, the father of four explained to People last March, “My plan is to get back to servicing music the way that we did before. In COVID, while we have been in quarantine, my ideas changed. I actually learned new things. I was able to really be reflective and find out what things matter and really have some true, honest, deep conversations with people and myself, to take some ownership of some of where my life has gone and some of the things that I’ve come through.”

Usher returns to Vegas later this month.