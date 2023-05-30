Usher Adds Four New Dates To Paris Residency

Usher may be teasing a world tour. Just as his Las Vegas residency continues to sell out, the “Superstar” crooner has added new dates to his Paris residency. In addition to his four shows in late September, Ush will now perform for four dates in early October. The announcement follows the news that he has also been added to 2023 Roots Picnic line-up.

Titled Rendez-Vous Á Paris, the intimate series of performances will occur before his 45th birthday during Paris Fashion Week at the La Seine Musicale. As previously reported, the show will feature his expansive catalog with “never-before-seen costumes and state-of-the-art lighting and special effects [and is] the sole, exclusive opportunity to experience Usher’s highly sought after in-demand show in Europe.”

Tickets go on sale this Friday (June 2) at 10 a.m. local Paris time.

Usher’s co-headlining set at The Roots Picnic replaces Diddy, who had to back out due to unforeseen circumstances. Marking his return to the Philly festival in seven years, the King of R&B will be joining the likes of Lauryn Hill, Eve, Ari Lennox, Lucky Daye, Busta Rhymes, Adam Blackstone, The Isley Brothers, and even State Property with their special reunion.

Despite some fans demanding new music instead of new shows, the Diamond-certified sensation is currently pushing his latest record, “GLU.” Of the single, he explained to VIBE, “More than anything, I think it is striking conversation about R&B, striking conversation about sex, and it’s striking conversation about that connection. And I like that. It feels connected. It feels like people want it.”