Usher Embodies Fountain Of Youth In Recreated “You Make Me Wanna” Cover Art

Usher is ageless on the updated cover for album 'My Way.'

Usher is proving that age and time are social constructs as he unveils the new cover art for “You Make Me Wanna” in honor of My Way‘s 25th anniversary.

The photo of him wearing the same neon green ensemble from the original cover art for the single was shared across his social platforms on Tuesday (Sept. 20). The King of R&B also recreated the My Way album cover to commemorate its deluxe edition and vinyl reissue.

Set to arrive in early 2023, the My Way, 25th Anniversary Deluxe Edition is pressed on 2LP 180g Silver Cloudy Vinyl via Vinyl Me Please and features three reimagined tracks for its lead singles, plus a lyric and photo booklet.

Usher’s My Way debuted in September 1997 and served as the foundation to the singer we know today. “You Make Me Wanna,” the LP’s lead single, charted for 47 weeks on the Billboard Hot 100 and peaked at No. 2.

Funny enough, it was the last song added to the album, as Jermaine Dupri explained to Rated R&B, “I don’t think that LA [Reid] thought ‘Nice & Slow’ could launch Usher’s career. I thought ‘Nice & Slow’ was so good that I stopped writing at that point. I got to the office and didn’t see the emotion I wanted, so I went back and wrote ‘You Make Me Wanna…'”

Usher later joked that this was the beginning of his toxic R&B journey.

This isn’t the only nostalgia tugging at fans’ heart strings. The 43-year-old also recreated his iconic dance breakdown from “U Remind Me” for his My Way Las Vegas residency. While the 2022 show dates are completely sold out, Usher will return to Dolby Live in March 2023.

Relive the nostalgia by viewing the “You Make Me Wanna” visual below.