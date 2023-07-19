Victoria Monét Unveils ‘Jaguar II’ Tracklist

Victoria Monét is about a month away from sharing her long-awaited debut album, JAGUAR II, with her devoted fanbase. Following the viral success of the LP’s third single, “On My Mama,” the singer-songwriter shared the tracklist across social media on Tuesday (July 18).

“I present to you: The JAGUAR II TRACKLIST!!!! I’m so happy to finally share this with you!! Look at these FEATURES! screaming..what is life?!” wrote Monét as she unveiled the 11 tracks. The project will include features from Earth, Wind & Fire, her daughter Hazel, and previously-announced appearances from Lucky Daye and Buju Banton.

Monét was able to give the legendary group their flowers during a recent sit-down, explaining, “Your music is the foundation of my project, JAGUAR. Your arrangements and your lyrics and the way it makes people feel… I feel like you guys are apart of what makes me, me. The magic in the music, the magic on stage, I can’t wait to see it live.”

Earth, Wind & Fire are set to embark on the Sing a Song All Night Long Tour with Lionel Richie this summer, starting in August ahead of the “Moment” singer’s sold-out headlining tour.

When speaking on their duet, Verdine White shared, “No matter where we are in our careers, we all still want to be cool… When we work with artists like yourself, it gives us cool insight that we’re cool, too.” Philip Bailey added, “It’s great energy. When we get in the studio, the music takes over. It definitely is the thing we’re there for. It was a fun time collaborating with you and just watching your process.”

Regarding JAGUAR II, Monét told Apple Music‘s Zane Lowe, that it was initially supposed to be a three-part project. For her, the debut “breathes new life” into JAGUAR.

“If you’re just now catching onto me as an artist, you’ll know, it’s because it’s part two, that there was a part one, so you may revisit it. And when I do tour this album, I will be doing songs from [JAGUAR], as well. So I feel like… because I’m still in this era, I get to still show love,” she explained. However, there will not be a third installment of JAGUAR.