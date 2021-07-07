Vince Staples Releases New Song, “Are You With That?”

As we patiently wait for the release of Vince Staples’ forthcoming self-titled album, the rapper drops off the latest loosie from the project, “Are You With That?” The track, produced by Kenny Beats and Reske, is the second leak from the album, following its lead single, “Law of Averages.” Slated for release this Friday (July 9), Staples’ newest effort arrives more than two years after the rappers’ last full-length album, 2018’s FM!.

Staples’ fourth album will be produced by Beats, who scored the majority of FM! and feature a tracklist devoid of guest appearances (barring any surprises). In a recent interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe, Staples spoke on his decision to make this project self-titled, explaining the idea stemmed from exchanges with musical peers and members of his inner circle.

“I was just having a lot of conversations with a lot of people around me,” he shared. “Other musicians, a lot of artists, a lot of friends, and people always say, ‘Oh, you used to always say these stories and this and that, and I don’t notice much about these specific things. Why don’t you put it into the music?’” Staples explained. “And it’ll be stuff that has been in songs for years. And then I realize it’s just not the appropriate… the backdrop wasn’t right for certain things I was saying or vice versa. So I feel like this is kind of very descript and distinct on kind of where… not just where I come from, it’s not a bunch of glory stories or things like that, I guess it’s just more personal.”