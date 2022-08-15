Wack 100 Calls Blacc Sam “Selfish” Over Removal Of Nipsey Hussle Feature

Wack 100 blasted Blacc Sam, the brother of late rap star Nipsey Hussle, for removing his brother’s feature on a song from The Game’s 11th studio album Drillmatic: Heart Vs. Mind. The record, titled “World Tours,” was originally included on the album’s tracklist, but was unavailable to stream and ultimately removed from the album altogether. After learning of the song’s removal, Wack 100 discussed the matter on the audio-only social media platform Clubhouse and claimed he received the news shortly before Drillmatic‘s release.

“I got an email from my attorney, at about 7:30, an hour and a half before it dropped,” Wack said. “Nipsey’s brother put in a demand for it to be pulled.” The manager also alluded to Sam allowing his emotions about Wack’s past comments following Hussle’s death, as Wack previously disputed the rapper’s status as a legend. “These ni**as be in their feelings,” he added, using the appearance of Meek Mill—whom he previously had issues with—on the Drillmatic song “Talk To Me Nice” to further his point. “You notice you got Meek Mill and a bunch of people over there Wack really don’t see eye to eye with.”

“Whoever [The Game] work with, he work with. His sh*t ain’t my sh*t,” he expressed. “The Game done drove around L.A., he’s been the biggest Nipsey supporter ever.” From there, he continued to criticize Blacc Sam for his decision, calling him “selfish” for removing a song that could contribute to Nipsey’s estate.

“The Game, Nipsey song does nothing but work towards a remembrance of Nipsey. He’s not here to drop music or promote music, so it’s just a remembrance of Nipsey. So, at the end of the day, I think where Blacc Sam goes wrong at, he’s being selfish with his anger.”

Blacc Sam has yet to respond to Wack 100’s comments.

Yet, TMZ reports the removal of “World Tours” from Drillmatic was actually at the behest of Atlantic Records, who were reportedly “confused” by Nipsey’s appearance on the album. According to sources, it was Nipsey’s associates at Atlantic who contacted attorneys regarding the clearance of Nipsey’s vocals on “World Tours,” which allegedly included no involvement from Blacc Sam. Due to the lack of any evidence that Nipsey’s appearance was ever officially cleared, a cease-and-desist was issued to Wack and his legal team, calling for the song’s removal.

In 2019, months after Nipsey’s passing, Wack 100 appeared on No Jumper for an interview alongside his client Blueface, during which he took issue with Nispey being praised as a “legend.” He also ironically pointed out that Hussle had been on “no world tours,” which is the similar title of the removed collaboration between Nipsey and Game.

“The man died with a million followers,” Wack said at the time. “No radio hits, no platinum hits, no world tours. After he died, he went platinum, sold a bunch of records, followers went up nine, 10 million.”

While Wack did note that he felt Nipsey’s star was rising at the time of his death and that he had the potential to reach iconic status if he’d lived a full life. But to Wack, he had not accomplished enough to earn that distinction.

“Was he on his way? I think within time, yes, he would have been. At the time of his demise … let’s keep it real. The truth can’t be defined as disrespect. If it is, that means you lyin’ to you muthafu**in’ self.”

Watch Wack 100’s No Jumper interview below.