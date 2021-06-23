Wale Announces New Album, Folarin 2, Calls Himself One Of The ‘G.O.A.T.’s

In his latest self-congratulatory declaration of his creative prowess, Wale revealed that Folarin 2, the sequel to his acclaimed 2012 mixtape, will be arriving by summer’s end. The tweet, which was posted just shy of Tuesday (June 22) afternoon, saw Wale channeling his inner Muhammad Ali, deeming himself as one of the greatest to ever do it in his field. “I understand you may feel how you feel for whatever soembody [sic] told you… but I just wanna reiterate that I’m one of the greatest of all time,” the DMV-bred lyricist wrote. “Catalog. Consistency. Influence. Longevity. DMV. With that said #Folarin2 this summer.”

I understand you may feel how you feel for whatever soembody told you … but I just wanna reiterate that I’m one of the greatest of all time . Catalog .Consistency. Influence. Longevity . DMV. With that said #Folarin2 this summer . 🌹 — Wale (@Wale) June 22, 2021

This isn’t the first time Wale has given himself roses or assumed the position of the underdog, a stance he’s been maligned for in the past, from fans and peers alike. However, this display of confidence and self-reinforcement comes at a time when the veteran appears to be on the winning side of his internal battles, which he’s also spoken on in previous years. His first project since his 2020 release, The Imperfect Storm, the announcement of Folarin 2 comes on the heels of “Angles,” Wale’s new collaboration with Chris Brown, which he also released a music video for, signs we’re in for a full-on campaign from the poetic rap star.

Take a trip down memory lane with a listen to the original Folarin mixtape, executive produced by DJ Clark Kent, aka “God’s Favorite DJ,” below.