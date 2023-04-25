The Weeknd’s ‘After Hours’ Is His Fitfh Album To Spend 100 Weeks On Billboard 200

The Weeknd receives the 2022 Allan Slaight Humanitarian Award backstage during the "After Hours Til Dawn" Tour at SoFi Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Inglewood, California.

The Weeknd continues to bolster his impressive resume. After Hours recently became the 33-year-old’s fifth album to spend 100 weeks on the Billboard 200 chart.

The 2020 LP, now triple platinum according to the Recording Industry Association of America, joins 2012’s Trilogy, 2015’s Beauty Behind The Madness, 2016’s Starboy, and 2021’s The Highlights as his latest project to reach that mark. Beauty Behind The Madness leads the way with 291 weeks, followed by Starboy with 285, Trilogy with 197, and The Highlights with 114.

After Hours was released in late March 2020, led by the singles “Heartless,” “Blinding Lights,” and the title track. Hours debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, selling 444,000 album-equivalent units. The deluxe version featured four new tracks, including the “Save Your Tears” remix with Ariana Grande.

The Weeknd’s latest album, Dawn FM, currently clocks in at 67 weeks on the Billboard 200 with no sign of leaving the chart any time soon. The GRAMMY winner released Dawn early in January 2022, led by the single “Take My Breath.” The project featured Tyler, The Creator, Lil Wayne, and narration from Jim Carrey and Quincy Jones.

More recently, the Toronto crooner shared his new single “Double Fantasy” featuring Future. The track serves as original music from the upcoming HBO series The Idol. The Weeknd teased it on Instagram Live a few weeks back before officially performing it during Metro Boomin’s Friday (April 14) Coachella set.

Abel joined Metro the week after and caused major commotion online when he almost got burnt by pyrotechnics while performing “Low Life.”