Westside Gunn To Retire From Rap After 2023

Westside Gunn is seemingly ready to ride off into the sunset. The 40-year-old ended 2022 reflecting on his career and stated that 2023 would be his last year rapping.

The Griselda member took to Twitter on Friday (Dec. 30) and offered a lengthy rant about his discography, collaborations, and contributions outside of music.

“23′ def my last year doing this sh*t, I don’t have nothing else 2prove, I put my team on, I put my city on, I worked w/everybody I ever wanted to work with, plus MFs still don’t even understand 1-10, FLYGOD, Awesome GOD, or Pray For Paris (mind u Virgil did the cover).” The Buffalo rapper ended the tweet signifying that he is the “GOAT” with a goat emoji and shrug emoji.

23’ def my last year doing this shit, I don’t have nothing else 2prove, I put my team on, I put my city on, I worked w/everybody I ever wanted to work with, plus MFs still don’t even understand 1-10, FLYGOD, Awesome GOD, or Pray for Paris(mind u Virgil did the cover) im the ???‍♂️ — WESTSIDEGUNN (@WESTSIDEGUNN) December 30, 2022

In his following tweet, he listed some of the late rap legends he had the chance to work with such as MF Doom, Prodigy, DMX, and Sean Price, plus striking business deals with living rap titans Eminem and Jay-Z. Gunn also listed off the producers who have laced his projects, namely The Alchemist, DJ Premier, Pete Rock, RZA, Swizz Beats, Just Blaze, and mixing done by Young Guru.

After listing off more of his accomplishments, Gunn acknowledged his history of pump-faking when it comes to retirement announcements.

“I know I say I’m a retire all the time so ppl might be like he always say this, seriously I been thru so much with this sh*t behind closed doors y’all would never know, it’s brought more pain than joy I’m just so G that I make it look super easy but I fight these devils everyday.”

The 10 artist addressed some of his battles in a later tweet, specifically how he was told to stop the Hitler Wears Hermes series. “I was told I had to stop HWH the series after 5 (5yrs ago) I was told I wouldn’t get any endorsements, I would never be nominated, I will only get so far if I kept it going but I knew my heart was pure and my life is ART and explained how I even thought ofthe name I chose my fate.”

I was told I had to stop HWH the series after 5 (5yrs ago) I was told I wouldn’t get any endorsements, I would never be nominated, I will only get so far if I kept it going but I knew my heart was pure and my life is ART and explained how I even thought ofthe name I chose my fate — WESTSIDEGUNN (@WESTSIDEGUNN) December 30, 2022

Despite the naysayers, he takes pride in the route he chose. “Ofcourse I would be 10x bigger if it wasn’t for that name but again I knew my heart &I stuck to my script and did it my way, I can live with that decision.”

Westside Gunn is set to appear on Rap Radar with Elliott Wilson and Brian “B. Dot” Miller on Thursday (Jan. 4) and is promoting the interview as the kickoff to his “finale year.” Boldy James, Stove God Cooks, and Rome Streetz will be joining the conversation as well.

In one post promoting the Q&A, B. Dot’s face has red ink all over it and “Chump” written above his head. WSG also had some words for him when a clip of the interview hit the internet on Monday (Jan. 2). “This was a great interview but that was some weeks ago, now it’s F**K @bdotTM bc he just don’t get it and I wasted 2hrs of my time.”

This may have to do with the fact he was left off of B. Dot’s annual lists ranking the best rap albums, guest verses, and rappers of the year.