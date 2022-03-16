Whitney Houston’s Life To Be Commemorated With New CBS Special

To celebrate the life of Whitney Houston a decade after her tragic death, CBS and Entertainment Tonight presents Whitney, A Look Back. The hour-long special, produced by ET will give fans access to their archives sharing never-before-seen interviews, lost performances, and rare moments from the late superstar.

Airing the night before the 2022 GRAMMYs on Saturday, April 2, the special is set to chronicle the life and legacy of Houston including new details regarding the days prior to and following her 2012 death. New interviews will also be available from those closest to her like Dionne Warwick, Clive Davis, CeCe Winans, Monica, and Kelly Price.

Coincidentally, Warwick recently slammed Houston being commemorated in other ways like a hologram headlining a Las Vegas residency. “I am not a fan of the fact that they decided to do that […] They need to let Whitney rest. Leave her alone,” she shared on Watch What Happens With Andy Cohen on Sunday (March 13).

Houston, died the night before the 2012 GRAMMYs on Feb. 11, 2012, at age 48 from an accidental drowning—due to heart disease and drug use—in the bathtub of her Beverly Hills hotel room.

Whitney, A Look Back airs on Saturday, April 2 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CBS. It will also be available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.