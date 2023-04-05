Whitney Houston’s ‘I Go To The Rock’ Climbs Billboard’s Gospel Albums Chart

Singer Whitney Houston is seen performing on stage during the 2004 World Music Awards at the Thomas and Mack Center on September 15, 2004 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Whitney Houston’s I Go To The Rock: The Gospel Music of Whitney Houston has climbed to the No. 2 spot on Billboard’s Top Gospel Albums.

According to Billboard, the compilation garnered 4,000 equivalent album sales during the tracking week ending March 30, 2023, propelling it to the No. 2 spot. Houston’s posthumous effort was released on March 24, 2023.

Furthermore, the late singer’s LP marks Houston’s second entry into the gospel-centric chart. Her first gospel album, the soundtrack to 1996’s The Preacher’s Wife, debuted at No. 1 and charted for 158 consecutive weeks.

Singer Whitney Houston performs onstage at the 2009 American Music Awards at Nokia Theatre L.A. Live on November 22, 2009 in Los Angeles, California. Djansezian/Getty Images

I Go To The Rock is a fourteen-track album that consists of six unreleased songs such as “I Found a Wonderful Way,” “He Can Use Me,” “Testimony,” “This Day,” “He/Believe,” and a live rendition of the Simon & Garfunkel cut “Bridge Over Troubled Water.”

During her time on earth, “The Voice” snagged 11 No. 1s on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart and scored four No. 1s on the all-genre Billboard 200 albums chart.

Elsewhere in Houston chart-related news, SZA’s SOS became the first R&B LP to spend seven consecutive weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 since the former’s sophomore album. At the time of its release, 1987’s Whitney was reportedly the first R&B album by a woman to debut at No. 1 on the chart.

Whitney Houston’s career and life ended unexpectedly on Feb. 11, 2012, after she was found unconscious in a hotel bathtub. In honor of her death anniversary, Sony Pictures and Houston’s estate released the official biopic, I Wanna Dance With Somebody, in December 2022.

The Kasi Lemmons-directed film stars Naomi Acke as the iconic pop star who delivered a “no-holds-barred portrait of the complex and multifaceted woman behind The Voice” and aimed to illustrate “the Whitney you never knew.” In an interview with Billboard, Clive Davis, the film’s executive producer, expressed that the movie yielded an emotional reaction from him.

“It hit home,” the 90-year-old said. “It’s realistic. Scenes between Whitney and me, obviously, were emotionally impactful, from the time we first met to going through the musical, personal relationship we had, the more difficult times in dealing with her problems. I think the film is very accurate in its portrayal of the dialogues we had.”

“I think it shows real depth and understanding of who she was, as well as the magnitude of what her musical life represented.”