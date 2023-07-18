Skip to main content
Will.i.am. Teases Britney Spears’ Musical Comeback

"Mind Your Business" is set for release on Tuesday (July 18).

Will.i.am. and Britney Spears
Imeh Akpanudosen/Getty Images; Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Will.i.am. has revealed that a collaboration between him and Britney Spears is on the way.

The Grammy Award-winning producer took to social media to share a teaser of the upcoming “Mind Your Business” with the pop star.

Sharing a snippet lasting just over 15 seconds, the clip teases the familiar “You are now NOW rocking with Will.i.am. and Britney bi**h,” made popular in their previous collaboration “Scream and Shout”, issued in 2013. The preview ends with the “Toxic” performer exclaiming “Mind your business bi**h.”

“UH OH!!!” warned the 48-year-old on Monday (July 17).

The pending “Mind Your Business” is the former teen star’s second track since being released from her conservatorship in 2021. Last year, the Grammy Award-winning performer partnered with Elton John for the duet “Hold Me Closer.”

“Hold Me Closer” earned the pop star her first top-10 hit in almost a decade per Variety. The song marks John’s 29th top 10 song and Spears’ 14th.

“Mind Your Business” comes as Spears revealed a fall release date for her anticipated memoir The Woman In Me. Set for an October publishing date,  Gallery Books, an imprint of Simon & Schuster, acquired the literary work.

“Britney’s compelling testimony in open court shook the world, changed laws, and showed her inspiring strength and bravery,” Jennifer Bergstrom, Gallery Books Senior Vice President and Publisher, explained to PEOPLE. “I have no doubt her memoir will have a similar impact — and will be the publishing event of the year. We couldn’t be more proud to help her share her story at last.”

