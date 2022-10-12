Willie Spence, ‘American Idol’ Season 19 Runner-Up, Dead At 23

The top 12 contestants perform Oscar®-nominated songs in hopes of securing Americas vote into the top nine airing SATURDAY, MAY 1 (9:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC.

Willie Spence, runner-up from season 19 of American Idol, has died after sustaining injuries from a car accident in Tennessee. He was 23.

The Coffee County Sheriff’s office told local outlet FOX 31 News that the accident occurred in Jasper, outside of Chattanooga. Based on the initial accident report, Tennessee Highway Patrol stated that a tractor trailer was stopped on the side of Interstate 24 East and it appears Spence collided into the truck around 4 p.m. ET. There are no further details currently available regarding the crash.

Hours prior, he posted a video singing a gospel song, Selah’s “You Are My Hiding Place.” That video has since been flooded with condolences from music industry comrades including Tricky Stewart, Avery Wilson, and American Idol alumnae Paris Bennett and Olivia Ximines. Earlier this month, he also participated in Beyoncé’s “CUFF IT” dance challenge with his nieces.

Spence rose to prominence during his time on Idol with his soul-stirring renditions of “Georgia on My Mind”, “A Change is Gonna Come,” and “Stand Up.” Though he ultimately lost to Chayce Beckham, Spence has released his own music—most recently, a duet with Briana Moir—and was gearing up for a performance overseas this November.

VIBE sends our deepest condolences to the Spence family during this time. Relive Spence’s Idol audition where he covered Rihanna’s “Diamonds” below.