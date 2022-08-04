Willow Smith Unveils New ‘COPINGMECHANISM’ Album

Willow Smith revealed the title of her next album, COPINGMECHANISM, via Instagram on Wednesday (August 3). The forthcoming LP will release in September and has been confirmed to be Smith’s follow-up to her 2021 effort, Lately I Feel Everything. Her Instagram post also informed her fans that COPINGMECHANISM‘s first single would arrive Thursday (August 4).

“Album coming September 23,” Willow Smith excitedly typed in her post. “My new song “hover like a GODDESS” will be OUT everywhere TOMORROW @ 9 pm PST !! KEEP YOUR THIRD EYES PEELED!!”

Willow’s previous LP was released in July 2021. The 21-year-old musician leaned further into her mother Jada Pinkett-Smith’s punk-rock influence for that body of work and came into her own. Lately I Feel Everything featured guest appearances from Tierra Whack, Avril Lavigne, Travis Barker, Ayla Tesler-Mabe, and Cherry Glazerr across eleven tracks.

Smith recently released a single entitled “maybe it’s my fault,” with a music video to match on June 24. The moody video finds Willow wrestling with the idea that she may be to blame for a failed relationship. Dana Trippe lends their directive prowess to the visual’s angsty energy, capturing the raw essence of the two-minute track’s tone and mood.

Watch the video for “maybe it’s my fault” above.