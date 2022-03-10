Wiz Khalifa, Big K.R.I.T., Smoke DZA and Girl Talk Release “Put You On” Ahead Of Collab Album

Wiz Khalifa, Big K.R.I.T., Smoke DZA, and Girl Talk have teamed up for a collaborative album titled Full Court Press. Slated for an April 8 release, the project is described in a press release by producer Girl Talk (aka Greg Gillis) as a “unique intersection of all of our work.”

Although the album drops this spring, the project has been in the works for years. Full Court Press began in 2017 when Gillis started collaborating individually with Wiz, K.R.I.T., and DZA, with initial plans to do three separate projects In the process. The artists worked together in different capacities—whether it was getting K.R.I.T. on a Wiz song or DZA on a K.R.I.T. song—and the producer noticed the music was complimentary. Eventually, all four artists joined each other in Los Angeles for a multi-day studio session.

“These guys all go back with each other over 10 years, so it was just a great energy in the room. I wanted to have an environment where they could do what they do best; try out a bunch of different ideas and have fun with it,” Gillis explained. “Wiz, K.R.I.T., and DZA all have very different styles. As a fan of each of them, I wanted to capture what it is that draws me to their music. It’s like with my previous albums, I’m trying to take pieces of all my favorite elements and then recontextualize it into something new.”

Ahead of the album, the supergroup issued the first single, “Put You On,” which was the first track the musicians recorded together for the project. “Working with Girl Talk, K.R.I.T. and DZA was a dope experience. We got to mix all our sounds together and make a true, timeless classic,” Wiz Khalifa shared in a statement.

DZA added, “Getting together with my brothers Wiz and K.R.I.T. and adding Girl Talk to the mix is a perfect combo of swag, raps, weed, and lyrics that can’t be duplicated.”

Watch the animated video for the first single “Put You On” above and check out the tracklist for Full Court Press below.

Full Court Press Tracklist

1. Wiz Khalifa, Smoke DZA, Girl Talk – Mind Blown

2. Wiz Khalifa, Big K.R.I.T., Smoke DZA, Girl Talk – Put You On

3. Smoke DZA, Girl Talk – Season

4. Big K.R.I.T., Wiz Khalifa, Girl Talk – How The Story Goes

5. Wiz Khalifa, Smoke DZA, Big K.R.I.T., Girl Talk – No Singles

6. Wiz Khalifa, Girl Talk – Ready For Love

7. Big K.R.I.T., Smoke DZA, Girl Talk – Revenge Of The Cool

8. Wiz Khalifa, Big K.R.I.T., Smoke DZA, Girl Talk – Ain’t No Fun

9. Big K.R.I.T., Girl Talk – Fly The Coop

10. Big K.R.I.T., Smoke DZA, Wiz Khalifa, Girl Talk – Everyday ft. Curren$y