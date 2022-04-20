Wiz Khalifa’s Mixtape ‘Taylor Allderdice’ Hits Streaming For 10th Anniversary On 420

Wiz Khalifa attends Big Game Kick-Off Event, hosted by Jay Glazer, Merging Vets And Players, at Academy LA on Feb. 9, 2022 in Los Angeles.

Wiz Khalifa has reissued his classic 2012 mixtape Taylor Allderdice on streaming services in honor of the project’s 10th anniversary and the 420 stoners holiday. The mixtape turned a decade old on March 13 after its official debut on the same date at the height of the blog era.

The Pittsburgh-bred rapper shared all 17 original songs with features from Rick Ross, Juicy J, Smoke DZA, Chevy Woods, Lola Monroe, and his ex-wife Amber Rose. Taylor Allderdice is the latest throwback Wiz project to arrive to streaming. In 2019, he shared his 2009 collaborative mixtape with Curren$y, How Fly. In 2018, he reissued 2010’s Kush & Orange Juice and 2011’s Cabin Fever.

The Diamond-selling rapper also recently announced a joint tour with Logic. With the news shared on Monday (April 18) the Vinyl Verse tour is set to kick off on July 27 in Irvine, Calif. The aforementioned artists will be joined by 24kGoldn, DJ Drama, C Dot Castro, and Fedd the God. Rubi Rose and Berner are billed as special guests on select dates.

With 28 dates, the tour revealed shows across the country including stops in Los Angeles, Houston, Nashville, Cincinnati, Brooklyn, and St. Louis. Tickets will go on sale to the public on Friday (April 22) starting at 10 a.m. local time.

View tour dates below.

VINYL VERSE TOUR DATES:

07/27 — Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheatre

07/28 — Inglewood, CA @ YouTube Theater

07/30 — Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion

08/02 — Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater

08/03 — El Paso, TX @ UTEP Don Haskins Center

08/05 — Austin, TX @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater

08/06 — Houston, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

08/07 — Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion

08/08 — Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP

08/10 — Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

08/11 — Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion

08/12 — Atlanta, GA @ Lakewood Amphitheatre

08/13 — Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

08/14 — Camden, NJ @ Waterfront Music Pavilion

08/16 — Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

08/17 — Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center

08/19 — Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live

08/20 — Hartford, CT @ XFINITY Theatre

08/21 — Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

08/22 — Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center

08/23 — Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center

08/25 — Darien Center, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheatre

08/26 — Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center

08/27 — Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center

08/28 — Burgettstown, PA @ The Pavilion at Star Lake

08/30 — Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center

09/01 — Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre

09/02 — St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre