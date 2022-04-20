Wiz Khalifa’s Mixtape ‘Taylor Allderdice’ Hits Streaming For 10th Anniversary On 420

Wiz Khalifa has reissued his classic 2012 mixtape Taylor Allderdice on streaming services in honor of the project’s 10th anniversary and the 420 stoners holiday. The mixtape turned a decade old on March 13 after its official debut on the same date at the height of the blog era.
The Pittsburgh-bred rapper shared all 17 original songs with features from Rick Ross, Juicy J, Smoke DZA, Chevy Woods, Lola Monroe, and his ex-wife Amber Rose. Taylor Allderdice is the latest throwback Wiz project to arrive to streaming. In 2019, he shared his 2009 collaborative mixtape with Curren$y, How Fly. In 2018, he reissued 2010’s Kush & Orange Juice and 2011’s Cabin Fever.
The Diamond-selling rapper also recently announced a joint tour with Logic. With the news shared on Monday (April 18) the Vinyl Verse tour is set to kick off on July 27 in Irvine, Calif. The aforementioned artists will be joined by 24kGoldn, DJ Drama, C Dot Castro, and Fedd the God. Rubi Rose and Berner are billed as special guests on select dates.
With 28 dates, the tour revealed shows across the country including stops in Los Angeles, Houston, Nashville, Cincinnati, Brooklyn, and St. Louis. Tickets will go on sale to the public on Friday (April 22) starting at 10 a.m. local time.
View tour dates below.
VINYL VERSE TOUR DATES:
07/27 — Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheatre
07/28 — Inglewood, CA @ YouTube Theater
07/30 — Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion
08/02 — Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater
08/03 — El Paso, TX @ UTEP Don Haskins Center
08/05 — Austin, TX @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater
08/06 — Houston, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
08/07 — Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion
08/08 — Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP
08/10 — Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
08/11 — Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion
08/12 — Atlanta, GA @ Lakewood Amphitheatre
08/13 — Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach
08/14 — Camden, NJ @ Waterfront Music Pavilion
08/16 — Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
08/17 — Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center
08/19 — Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live
08/20 — Hartford, CT @ XFINITY Theatre
08/21 — Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
08/22 — Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center
08/23 — Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center
08/25 — Darien Center, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheatre
08/26 — Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center
08/27 — Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center
08/28 — Burgettstown, PA @ The Pavilion at Star Lake
08/30 — Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center
09/01 — Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre
09/02 — St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre