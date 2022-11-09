Wizkid To Bring ‘More Love, Less Ego’ To Apple Music Live

Apple Music has issued the trailer for the anticipated Apple Music Live performance from Wizkid. The global star’s September show at The Roundhouse in London will be available to stream on the platform on Nov. 14. The Apple Music Presents trailer can be viewed here.

“This city means a lot to my heart,” the Nigerian singer can be heard saying in the trailer. His song “Bad To Me” plays in the background. “Thank you so much for coming to party with me tonight.”

'More Love, Less Ego' is on the way.



Listen to the new album from @wizkidayo Friday and watch his #AppleMusicLive performance next Monday at 12PM PT. ??https://t.co/w6cyw5qnDK pic.twitter.com/4s6tPJpsV0 — Apple Music (@AppleMusic) November 7, 2022

As VIBE previously reported, the Made In Lagos musician is the latest artist to partake in the series, following the likes of Lil Durk and Mary J. Blige.

“Apple Music has always been a supporter of my career and a major tool in connecting me with my fans,” Wizkid shared in a statement. “Collaborating with them on something like this is special. I’m excited to debut new music from my forthcoming album ‘More Love, Less Ego’ and share my Apple Music Live show with fans across the world.”

Wizkid attends the Dior Homme : Photocall – Paris Fashion Week – Menswear Spring/Summer 2023 on June 24, 2022 in Paris, France. Francois Durand/Getty Images For Christian Dior

“In a show unlike any other, Wiz performs his biggest hits to date alongside previously unheard tracks from the new album, offering a unique experience for fans to revisit old classics and fall in love with new favourites,” added Apple Music host Dotty. “This performance gives Wizkid fans a rare opportunity to see the star boy perform an intimate set and a chance for the people in the room to relive the experience.”

The stream is set to feature Wizkid’s first performances of tracks from his highly anticipated new album More Love, Less Ego. Wizkid recently revealed a tracklist for the project, which is slated for a Nov. 11 release.

Twitter @WizKidAyo/ Starboy/Sony Music International/RCA Records

Standing at 13 songs, the LP features Shenseea, Don Toliver, SkilliBeng, Ayra Starr, Skepta, and Naira Marley. The first single, the aforementioned “Bad To Me” was released in September. Fans can also catch WizKid headlining Madison Square Garden for the first time show in New York on Nov. 16.

Watch the video for “Bad To Me” below.