Wizkid Returns With New Single “Bad To Me”

Wizkid has returned with a new song “Bad To Me.” The P2J-produced single is his first solo track since adding four new songs to the deluxe version of his fourth studio album Made In Lagos in August 2021. In “Bad To Me,” the Nigerian superstar delivers lustful lyrics over the percussive beat.

“Bad girl addicted to me/ Only you know as e dey do me,” he sings in the steamy hook.

The sleek track comes ahead of his next album More Love Less Ego, which does not yet have a confirmed release date. According to The Guardian Nigeria, the singer teased the LP on social media back in May and shared the album has been completed.

“I made this one with a lot of love. Opoju!! (It’s plenty) #MLLE,” he wrote on Instagram. “Special thanks to everyone that helped me put this together. Y’all got a special place in my heart. #MLLE.”

Wizkid’s latest album Made In Lagos was certified gold by the RIAA in August and has also reached the milestone of 1 billion streams. Elsewhere, the Grammy Award-winning performer has collaborated with Chris Brown for his track “Call Me Every Day.”

Additionally, Wizkid has headlined Rolling Loud in Toronto and performed at festivals around the world including Roots Picnic in Philadelphia, Oh My Fest in Amsterdam, and more.

Listen to Wizkid’s latest song “Bad To Me” above and check out Made In Lagos: Deluxe Edition below.