Wu-Tang Clan Kicks Off 25th Anniversary Of ‘Wu-Tang Forever’ With New Interviews, Vinyl, & Digital Releases

The incomparable Wu-Tang Clan released their Grammy-nominated, game-changing LP, Wu-Tang Forever nearly 25 years ago. The 4X-platinum LP is regarded as one of the greatest rap albums of all time. “Deciding to follow in the footsteps of 2Pac and The Notorious B.I.G., the Wu-Tang Clan went on a victory lap with their double-disc album, a 27-track Hip-Hop gem that would cement the Wu as one of the strongest movements in Hip-Hop, and all of music, for that matter,” expressed VIBE’s Hip-Hop Reporter, Preezy Brown.

To honor the anniversary of the historic Hip-Hop album, they’re releasing a special anniversary collection on vinyl, which includes a silver 7-inch record of their single, “Triumph” with “Heaterz” on the B-side plus a reissue of the double cassette and a lyric booklet. Each item in the curated bundle is also being sold separately.

Additionally, the first episode of their previously unseen interviews from the set of the 1997 “Triumph” video will also be available for fans’ viewing pleasure as they discuss their history, lives, inspiration plus what the single and Wu-Tang mean to them individually.

Wu will also release a set of three digital EPs for the first time: Reunited—The Remixes, It’s Yourz, and Triumph, which feature the previously out-of-print “Forever” era remixes, edits, instrumentals, and unarchived original single cover art. Not to mention, fans can now indulge in slowed/reverb versions of “Protect Ya Neck”, “Uzi” (Pinky Ring), “Gravel Pit,” and “Triumph”.

Finally, as we get closer to the album’s actual anniversary on June 3, Wu-Tang Clan have launched a Forever & Ever giveaway, consisting of “5–6 gamified newsletters” where fans can subscribe to unveil a “journey map” that will have fans completing a series of social actions to gain points in hopes of winning concert tickets, new merchandise, and more.

Just last month, it was revealed that their debut album, Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers), would be archived in the Library of Congress, joining Jay-Z’s Blueprint, Dr. Dre’s Chronic, Nas’ Illmatic, Lauryn Hill’s The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill, and A Tribe Called Quest’s The Low End Theory.

Watch the official anniversary announcement below and catch the Wu on tour, alongside Nas this Fall.