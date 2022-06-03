‘Wu-Tang Forever’ Celebrates 25 Years With Anniversary Collection

25 years ago today, the renowned Hip-Hop group Wu-Tang Clan released their history-making, chart-topping, Grammy Award-nominated double-disc masterpiece, Wu-Tang Forever. The 27-track LP changed the face of Hip-Hip. So much so that VIBE called the album the stamp that made Wu-Tang Clan “rap icons.”

In commemoration of Wu-Tang Forever‘s 25th anniversary, the iconic group—along with Get On Down and Legacy Recordings—has put together an anniversary collection that die-hard fans can expect to be excited about.

The fully-loaded set consists of the opus album complemented with a lyric booklet, a silver-colored, 7-inch single of “Triumph,” with a picture sleeve of “Heaterz” on the b-side, and a reissued double cassette in a nostalgic slip case. However, the spree doesn’t stop there. An installment series of un-earthed video interviews from the 1997 music video shoot for “Triumph” will be available to watch as well. At that time, the Wu decided to take a five-day break from shooting the visual and give insight into their history, personal lives, inspirations—both musical and personal and what “Triumph” and Wu-Tang meant to them.

Paying homage to their New York stomping grounds, a Wu-Tang-inspired visual playlist titled “New York is Home” has been created on YouTube, shedding light on cinematic location-based shots in the borough of Staten Island and the rest of New York City. The compilation of songs speaks to Wu-Tang’s signature gritty textures and colors, adding a whole new way to watch, listen and experience the classic album.

To top it off, a new Wu-Niverse documentary-style series has been introduced through the digital platform Certified. The mini-features focus on the on-going impact that the group has had on fans from around the world. Each episode spends a day with a devoted fan as they show their unchanging love for Wu-Tang. The installment not only profiles the collective but also uncovers the true power and everlasting effect of the Wu-Tang Clan.

To kick off the celebration, the Staten-Island-bred coterie put together a series of special releases. Last month, they unleashed three digital EPs: Reunited – The Remixes, It’s Yourz, and Triumph. The Wu also joined forces with remixer platform SLATER to create deferred, reverb versions of popular tracks, “Protect Ya Neck,” “Uzi”(Pinky Ring),” “Gravel Pit” and “Triumph.” The Clan didn’t stop there; the Forever & Ever giveaway was created for fans through their official newsletter as well.

Check out the “New York is Home” playlist below and enter the Wu-Tang swarm here.