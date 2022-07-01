Wyclef & Amazon Music Announce 25th Anniversary Of ‘The Carnival’ Livestream

Three-time Grammy Award winning rapper, musician and actor Wyclef Jean will be celebrating the 25th anniversary of his 1997 classic debut album The Carnival with an Amazon Music livestream on Sunday (July 3), from New Orleans’ Toulouse Theatre.

The performance is set to feature surprise guests from some of the myriad musicians who contributed to The Carnival becoming the iconic album that it is today–hopefully including the original members of the Fugees.

“When I created The Carnival album my idea was to show, through my music, a world without borders,” said Wyclef in a press release. “25 years later, please join me and let’s celebrate the culture!”

The Grammy-nominated and two-time RIAA platinum certified album featured some of the biggest artists of the time, like Fugees members Lauryn Hill and Pras, Celia Cruz, Spragga Benz and more. The album was up for Best Rap Album, Best Rap Performance by a Duo or Group for “Guantanamera” in 1998 and Best Rap Solo Performance for the popular 1999 single, “Gone Till November,” which went on to become a US Top 10 single and earn RIAA platinum status.

Wyclef has gone on to write, perform and produce his own music as a solo artist. He fortunately has kept a consistent trajectory as a powerful, pop cultural influence for over two decades. Since his days as a Fugees member, Wyclef has released eight albums that have collectively sold nearly nine million copies worldwide.

Fans can tune into the Amazon Music channel on Twitch the day before and the Amazon Music app at 9 p.m. ET to watch Wyclef perform tracks from his inaugural ground-breaking LP.